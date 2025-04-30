Man arrested for illegal currency exchange in casino

A 38-year-old mainland Chinese man was arrested for illegal currency exchange after Judiciary Police observed suspicious behavior at a casino in the NAPE district on Sunday. Officers saw him hand over HKD15,000 in gaming chips to another man in exchange for RMB14,000. The suspect admitted to conducting illegal exchanges since mid-March, earning RMB4,000 in profits. Police seized HKD62,000 in chips and referred the case to the Public Prosecutions Office.

