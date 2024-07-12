Man arrested for secretly filming under skirts

A man suspected of secretly filming and sexually harassing a local woman was arrested. The woman was walking through Qingmao Port via a pedestrian bridge late at night towards the end of the previous month. As she was riding the escalator, she felt something hard brush against her calf. Upon turning around, she noticed the suspect holding a mobile phone with the flash activated. She immediately contacted the authorities and said she suspected she was being filmed without her consent. Police found 10 photos and two videos of women’s legs secretly filmed on the suspect’s mobile phone.

