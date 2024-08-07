Man diagnosed with Vibrio vulnificus infection after being pierced preparing fish

A 72-year-old man has been diagnosed with an infection by Vibrio vulnificus bacterium after having been reportedly pricked by a fishbone while preparing a fish, the Health Bureau (SSM) has said in a statement.

According to SSM, the case occurred on the morning of July 30, “while the man was preparing a fish at home, he accidentally pricked himself with a fish bone on the middle finger of his right hand.”

On the next day, the man realized that there was pain and swelling in the middle finger. He also had a fever and symptoms of an upper respiratory tract infection, namely cough and phlegm.

He went to the Conde de São Januário Hospital Center and was diagnosed with cellulitis in the right middle finger and an upper respiratory tract infection. He was admitted to the hospital where he underwent decontamination of the injured parts and treatment with antibiotics.

On Aug. 2, after laboratory analysis of the secretions from the wound, it was confirmed that it was Vibrio vulnificus. The patient is currently hospitalized and in stable condition.

SSM noted that Vibrio vulnificus is a bacterium that occurs naturally in warm seawater and can cause infections if a wound comes into contact with seawater containing this bacterium or if contaminated shellfish is consumed.

Infections caused by Vibrio vulnificus through wounds can be mild, but can also cause necrotizing fasciitis, which manifests as extreme pain, redness, swelling, and rapid tissue necrosis.

People with necrotizing fasciitis may need to have limbs amputated to save their lives, with approximately 20 to 30% of cases being fatal.

Although the cases of infections by this bacterium in Macau are rare, in recent times several cases put the population on alert.

Two cases were reported in late September last year in people who were reportedly infected after stepping on dead fish at the beaches of Coloane.

In late April this year, the SSM reported the death of a local 62-year-old man, caused by the ingestion of seafood that was contaminated with the bacterium.

According to the report, the man had eaten seafood that was not sufficiently cooked. He also had a medical history of several complicating liver-related illnesses.

The SSM recommends citizens avoid contacting sea water with wounded skin and use gloves when handling raw seafood.

Cooking seafood thoroughly, especially shellfish such as oysters, clams and mussels, is also essential to prevent infections with this bacterium.