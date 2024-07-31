Man falls victim to AI-generated nude video

A local man is suspected to have fallen victim to blackmail involving a fabricated “nude video” created using artificial intelligence, following an online interaction with a female user. The authorities report that the individual connected with a woman via a mobile dating app and subsequently installed the app at her suggestion, so as to obtain “suggestive images.” After engaging in a video chat with her, he was sent a “nude video” featuring his likeness. The woman then extorted him for a sum of RMB10,000, threatening to disclose the video if he did not comply. In response to her demands, the victim declined to make the payment and sought the help of law enforcement.

