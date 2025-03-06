Man loses HKD600,000 in virtual currency scam

A local man has reported a loss of HKD600,000, suspected to be the result of a virtual currency scam, according to police. In December 2024, the victim connected with others on a social media platform and was encouraged to download an investment program for virtual currency. After making a profit, the victim was asked to pay additional deposits and taxes to withdraw funds. Despite transferring the requested amounts, the victim was unable to access his money and subsequently reported the incident to the police.

Related