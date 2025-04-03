Brief

Man suspected of filing false report after gambling loss

- Thursday, April 3, 2025 - 2 hours ago No Comments 531 Views

A 41-year-old mainland man allegedly filed a false theft report after losing money at a casino. Police investigations revealed inconsistencies between his claims and his actual activities. He arrived in Macau on March 29 and checked into a hotel before heading straight to the casino. By 11 p.m., he had lost a total of MOP62,000 in cash and chips – matching the reported “stolen” amount. Surveillance footage confirmed no one entered his hotel room.

Pin
Post Tags
Categories Macau