Man suspected of filing false report after gambling loss

A 41-year-old mainland man allegedly filed a false theft report after losing money at a casino. Police investigations revealed inconsistencies between his claims and his actual activities. He arrived in Macau on March 29 and checked into a hotel before heading straight to the casino. By 11 p.m., he had lost a total of MOP62,000 in cash and chips – matching the reported “stolen” amount. Surveillance footage confirmed no one entered his hotel room.

