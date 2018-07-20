Man treated in bogus clinic dies

A 44 year-old man from mainland China passed away on July 16, following treatment at an unlicensed clinic operating in an apartment in the Areia Preta district.

The Health Bureau (SSM) announced yesterday during a press conference that the man felt unwell after receiving treatment at the clinic. He then went to the public hospital, where he died one day after receiving treatment at the bogus clinic.

The man operating the clinic was a 71-year-old resident without a physician’s permit. A post mortem exam of the deceased has been completed and it was found that the cause of death is not related to medicine intake.

According to the information released by SSM representatives during the press conference, the Judiciary Police (PJ) has been investigating the case and believes that the victim went to the clinic accompanied by a relative. The PJ searched the clinic, located at Building Kin Wa, and saw “no signs of licenced activity” there.

Later, the police raided the site together with SSM representatives and collected evidence, such as medication (some of it out of date) and medical equipment.

The bogus doctor has been questioned by the police and said that he was a medical praticioner in mainland China and started to make medical consultations at his home in Macau. The man claimed that the patients were all “friends coming from mainland China.”

After searching the flat, no sign indicating that a clinic was operated there was found. However, a vast array of medical equipment was found, including stethoscopes, turnstiles, syringes, physiological serum and a “large quantity of needles.”

The quantity of medicine found is still being assessed and it is believed it was sourced in mainland China and illegally transported to Macau.

According to the SSM, “the evidence collected in the venue shows medical activity was conducted there and there are reasons to believe that illegall medical acts were performed.” Hence, all objects found were apprehended and the man who operated the clinic was “ordered to immediately suspend any activity.” PB

