March Gaming Tax Revenue Rises 12.7%

The Financial Services Bureau reported that gaming tax revenue in March reached MOP7.95 billion, a 12.7% monthly increase. In the first quarter, cumulative gaming tax revenue totaled MOP22.19 billion, a slight year-on-year rise of 0.15%, achieving a 23.8% execution rate by the end of March. Overall public revenue for January to March stood at MOP25.18 billion, 88% of which came from gaming taxes. Public expenditure fell 13% year-on-year to MOP15.93 billion, with a fiscal surplus of MOP9.25 billion.

Related