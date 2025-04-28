Sam Hou Fai leads delegation to Greater Bay Area Cities

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai is leading a local delegation to visit Zhuhai, Zhongshan, and Jiangmen until today. The delegation will meet city leaders to discuss deepening cooperation and advancing Greater Bay Area development. They will also inspect local industries and cultural and tourism projects. Key officials joining include Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raymond Tam and Commissioner-General of the Unitary Police Service Leong Man Cheong, among others.

