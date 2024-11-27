Market vendors association calls for gov’t support amid Coloane closure

The president of the Market Vendors Mutual Aid Association, O Cheng Wong, has called for urgent government support as street vendors grapple with unprecedented challenges.

Wong acknowledged the Municipal Affairs Bureau’s efforts to improve market facilities but warned that shifting population dynamics and changing consumption patterns threaten vendor livelihoods, speaking to Macao Daily.

Wong noted that while recent renovations have enhanced the cleanliness and appeal of markets and hawker areas, many vendors are facing a significant decline in customer traffic. “Without a stable customer base, new facilities will struggle to thrive,” he stated.

He urged the government to consider the operational realities of vendors when implementing policies aimed at revitalizing the fresh food retail market.

The association also expressed concern about the increasing number of vacant stalls in markets. Wong called for swift action from authorities to auction these spaces to new vendors, which could help reverse the cycle of decline. “A diverse and vibrant market is essential for its success,” he added. “Otherwise, there will be no business in the new facilities, the flow of people will decrease day by day, and only a few will return to their stalls.”

His comments came after the government announced that the Coloane Village Municipal Market is set to close on December 16 due to a drastic decrease in vendor participation and local patronage.”

The Municipal Affairs Bureau confirmed that only two vendors remain, both of whom have opted not to renew their licenses.

This closure is part of a broader revitalization effort, with plans underway to explore potential new uses for the space, including commercial or event facilities.

Wong remains hopeful that more supportive measures will be introduced to ensure the survival of street vendors and maintain the city’s rich market culture. Nadia Shaw