Mass-market baccarat on the rise

The city’s VIP baccarat generated MOP11.767 billion of GGR in the third quarter (Q3), down 3.2% from MOP12.157 billion in Q2, and accounted for 24.1% of the overall GGR.

In the first three quarters, VIP baccarat accounted for MOP32.489 billion in GGR, or 25.2% of overall, data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) shows.

Also, mass-market baccarat generated nearly MOP29.77 billion last quarter, recording an 11.6% increase from the second quarter.

The mass baccarat tables accounted for 60.8% of all gaming revenue during Q3 which represents a rise of 58.4% compared to the quarter prior, and 58.9% compared for Q1.

Macau’s Financial Services Bureau released the Central Account – Budget Execution Data, which showed that the total current revenue for the first nine months of the year amounted to MOP57.47 billion, an increment of 2.12 times compared to the same period last year with a total of MOP27.06 billion, and an execution rate of 87.7%.

Of this, the concession revenue from gaming amounted to MOP45.771 billion, a three-fold increase from MOP15.121 billion in the same period last year, with an execution rate of 90%.

Meanwhile, the local government has collected MOP45.8 billion for the first nine months of 2023, a figure that represents a 203% increase over the same period last year. LV