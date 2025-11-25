Matyáš Novotný wins second consecutive MotoSurf world title in Macau

Matyáš Novotný of Czechia secured his second consecutive gold medal at the MotoSurf World Championship held at Hac Sa Beach on Sunday.

The event, co-hosted by Melco Resorts & Entertainment and the Macau MotoSurf Association (MMSA), marked its second year in Macau, with the 2025 edition drawing 80 riders from 19 countries and regions. This follows last year’s inaugural race, which featured over 120 international competitors from 22 regions.

The MotoSurf World Championship, sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), showcases one of the fastest-growing water sports, which originated in Czechia in 2012.

Motosurf allows riders to perform surfing, snowboarding, and kiteboarding without natural elements like waves, mountains, or wind, offering what riders describe as “complete surfing freedom.”

The Macau competition included seven categories, such as, elite, women, masters, stock, and youth divisions. In the elite category, Novotný, representing Rocket Racing, earned 72 points in Macau and 276 overall, edging out teammate Lukáš Záhorský, who scored 53 points in the city and 248 points in total. Novotný previously claimed the overall MSWC title in Macau in 2024.

The women’s division saw Slovakia’s Sara Zuborova take gold with 72 points, while Czech competitors Eliška Matoušková and Aneta Stloukalová finished second and third.

In the Masters’ division, South Korea’s Kim Down secured gold with 18 points in the final round and 72 overall, followed by Poland’s Janora Arkadiusz and Chile’s Jaime Huincache in second and third.

In the stock category, Jin ShuLin of China took the victory with 68 points overall, including 18 points scored in Macau, with Down and China’s Feng ZhangHao earning silver and bronze.

The weekend event also introduced a “Coastal Market” along Hac Sa promenade, showcasing local food, workshops, and a live sand sculpture performance to boost the connection between tourism and sports.

