Medium possibility of hoisting T8 on Saturday

The weather bureau has listed the possibility of Typhoon Signal No. 8 on Saturday as “medium” as it expects Typhoon Saola to strengthen as it heads for China’s southern coast.

Yesterday, the typhoon was moving northwest with sustained winds of 191 kph and gusts of up to 234 kph, according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau, and is now considered a strong typhoon. The typhoon’s eye will not hit Taiwan’s mainland, but the storm’s outer bands will hit the island’s southern cities.

According to Macau’s Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau yesterday, the typhoon is moving northwestward towards the eastern Guangdong region in the next two days.

At 4:30 p.m. yesterday, the bureau hoisted Typhoon Signal No. 1.

“It may undertake a track closer to the Pearl River Estuary later. It is expected that Saola will remain [in] the category [of a] severe typhoon or above in the next two or three days,” it added.

Under the influence of the mainland’s northeasterly airstream, in addition to the potential interaction with Typhoon Haikui, there are still uncertainties about the track and the intensity of Saola and its impact may persist for a longer period.

Under the influence of its associated circulation, the winds in Macau will strengthen today with showers and thunderstorms in coming days.

Meanwhile, under the joint effect of storm surge and astronomical tide, flooding may occur in low-lying areas Saturday.

Based on the current forecast track, the possibility of issuing a yellow storm surge warning signal is medium to relatively high, said the bureau.

The typhoon passed by the Philippines earlier this week, with no reports of casualties so far.

The typhoon is expected to hit China’s southern Fujian and Guangdong provinces tomorrow. China’s National Meteorological Center said the storm is expected to weaken as it approaches land. LV