Meg-Star holds fundraiser, unveils new image

Meg-Star Group released its new brand image this week during a charity night and reunion gala dinner, held at the Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel. Nearly 3,000 guests attended the event.

Hong Kong star Julian Cheung Chi Lam was invited as the spokesperson of the brand to witness the launch of a new corporate video.

Thomas Pang, CEO of Meg-Star Group, spoke about how he has focused his attention on the education and development of children in impoverished areas. According to a press release issued by the company, Meg-Star Charity raised over HKD15 million at the event and donated a total of HKD1 million to support five Macau charity associations, including; Tung Sin Tong, Charity Fund from the Readers of Macao Daily News, Macao Holy House of Mercy, Macao Heritage Ambassadors Association and Associação de Idosos, Deficientes Intelectuais e Seus Familiares.

Sponsored by overseas partners, more than one hundred prizes, such as travel packages to Australia, Korea and other destinations, were handed out at the event. All the prizes aligned with the theme of “Exploring the World.” Several singers, including Yu Quan from China, Sammi Cheng, Lam Fung, and the Grasshopper from Hong Kong gave live performances.

According to the press release, Meg-Star Group “has expanded its business to overseas markets, to cover high-end travel and VIP entertainment service, real estate, aircraft leasing, premium retail, IT, cultural art, food and beverages, red wine distribution, and more.” Meg-Star Group claims it will continue leveraging its resources to the premium market and will strive to demonstrate a community-minded corporate model through its actions.

Share this: Tweet





