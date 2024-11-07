Melco announces 2025 project pipeline to attract high-value patrons

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has announced a “pipeline of projects for 2025 to attract and retain high-quality, high-value patrons as the Macau gaming market continues to grow.”

The gaming operator is expecting to complete the installation of RFID tables at City of Dreams in the first quarter of 2025.

During an analyst call on the gaming operator’s third quarter (Q3) results, chairman and CEO Lawrence Ho said, “The installation of RFID tables is progressing well, and we have now converted all of the Baccarat tables at Studio City to RFID tables. Installation has gone relatively smoothly, and we are just scratching the surface in terms of utilizing the data.”

This announcement follows the gaming operator’s recovery in Q3.

Total operating revenues for Q3 reached USD1.18 billion, marking a 16% increase from USD1.02 billion during the same period in 2023.

The company’s operating income surged to USD138.6 million, marking a substantial 46.4% rise year-on-year. Additionally, adjusted property EBITDA rose by 14.9% to reach USD322.5 million, although this growth is slightly less pronounced than other reported metrics.

This revenue growth was primarily driven by enhanced performance across all gaming segments and non-gaming operations, largely fueled by the ongoing rebound in inbound tourism to Macau throughout Q3.

“Some of the projects planned include continued enhancement of accessibility and customer flow around City of Dreams, a revamp of Studio City’s high limited gaming area and, of course, the much-anticipated relaunch of the House of Dancing Water, which is currently expected in the second quarter of 2025,” Ho added.

The recent Golden Week in Macau has proven to be a record-breaking period for local gaming operators.

At City of Dreams (COD), three of the top 10 days in the company’s history for mass drop revenue were achieved.

Similarly, Studio City experienced four of its top ten days during this same timeframe, marking a remarkable performance not only post-Covid but throughout the company’s history.

Gaming revenue soared in October, marking a 6.6% year-on-year increase, attributable to a surge in visitors during China’s Golden Week holiday.

The city’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) reached MOP20.8 billion, the highest since the pandemic halted travel levels.

During the seven-day Golden Week holiday, Macau saw a significant influx of visitors, with average daily tourist numbers reaching nearly 142,000 — surpassing 2019 levels.

“I think everybody knows October was very strong. Golden Week was a great Golden week. At Melco, our mass drop was up more than 20% year-over-year,” Ho said.

The executive also recalled that in September, a revamped loyalty program, ‘the Signature Club’, was launched. This loyalty program targets the premium mass customer segment and the relaunch has introduced a new tier for the highest level of premium mass players, offering exclusive benefits and personalized experiences.

Ho said the new loyalty program is already yielding positive results, enhancing efficiency in player reinvestment. Notably, a new signature premium slot area has been opened at City of Dreams, while Studio City unveiled the Dragon Zone, a highly themed slot area developed in collaboration with Aristocrat Gaming. Lynzy Valles