Melco spreads festive cheer through community outreach

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been spreading Chinese New Year joy through its “Simple Acts of Kindness” volunteering initiative.

Since mid-January, Melco volunteers have engaged with over 500 beneficiaries across nearly 20 events, supporting local elderlies, children, and families.

Volunteers provided haircut services at elderly centers and organized an “Elderly Beauty Day” to help seniors feel refreshed for the new year.

As part of the “Teaching Children Values” initiative, parent-child volunteers assisted elderlies living alone with cleaning activities and delivered gifts and warm blankets.

Melco volunteers also visited local NGOs, bringing along the God of Fortune for festive celebrations. Additionally, young volunteers entertained beneficiaries with musical performances.

Festive pastry and arts and crafts workshops further fostered community spirit, allowing families and seniors to create traditional Chinese pastries and instruments together.