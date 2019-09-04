MEMORY LANE

Built back in the 1920s, the Octagonal Pavilion Library was the first Chinese library in Macau, and also the first public library. It was built with funds raised by the community to help promote literacy among the Chinese community. Its formal name is the Reading Room of the Macau Chamber of Commerce, but it is more commonly known as the “Octagonal Library.” Over the years, the library has served a variety of purposes besides its original function, including as a canteen and snooker room. It was purchased in 1947 by Ho Yin, the vice president of the Macau Chamber of Commerce at the time, and handed over to the Chamber, which transformed it into the library that we see today. MDT/Renato Marques