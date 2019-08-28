MEMORY LANE

Located at the highest point of Guia Hill, next to the Guia Lighthouse, a mast is used for hoisting typhoon signals to warn the public about the severity of an approaching tropical cyclone. At the entrance of the Guia Fortress, where the lighthouse and the mast are located, the current signals are displayed to signal the intensity of the tropical cyclones, as well as monsoons. Today, there is a small museum open to visitors with information on the signals and some of the more powerful typhoons to have struck Macau in the past. The current warning signal, indicated by numbers and corresponding graphics code, was created in 1912 by the Port Authority of Macao in line with the system used in the coastal areas of China and Hong Kong. Before that, a complex flag system developed by the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau was used. MDT/Renato Marques