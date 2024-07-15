Men arrested for theft of gaming chips

Two individuals in their fifties were arrested for allegedly stealing items from a car. Reports indicate that they took HKD55,000 and HKD1,000 worth of gambling chips. Law enforcement was notified about the theft after the suspects were seen wandering around the area, looking for opportunities to commit the crime. One of the perpetrators grabbed a silver bag from an unattended vehicle in Taipa’s central district while the other stood guard. The police apprehended them at a hotel in the Central district.

Related