MGM brings back Oktoberfest

This October, MGM will host the annual Oktoberfest Macau from Oct. 25 to Nov. 5, supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). Now in its 14th year, the festival will feature a traditional Bavarian atmosphere with a genuine Löwenbräu beer, alongside a variety of food and carnival games. The Högl Fun Band will return from Munich to energize the event. Oktoberfest has opened in Munich after the ceremonial beer keg-tapping over the weekend, kicking off the country’s 189th Oktoberfest at noon when the tap was inserted into the first keg.

