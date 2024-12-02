MGM Debuts the Solo Exhibition of Cai Guo-Qiang’s AI Model cAI™

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Macao SAR, MGM joined hands with the renowned contemporary artist Cai Guo-Qiang to unveil the solo exhibition of Cai’s AI Model “cAI™” – cAI™: Soul Scan at Barra district’s Navy Yard No.1 earlier. From now till June 1, 2025, the exhibition presents approximately 20 new works created by cAI™ specifically for Macau, following its deep learning of Macau’s rich history and culture under the guidance of Cai Guo-Qiang. Besides, the exhibition begins with a self-introduction generated by cAI™, followed by the debut “painting exhibition” of the “gunpowder artist cAI™”. Visitors are invited to co-create digital fireworks with the “fireworks master cAI™” through an interactive installation. Finally, the cAI™ Divination Room, featuring a special interactive installation powered by the “diviner cAI™” and its robotic arms, offers an engaging experience filled with exploration and fun.

Inspired by Macau’s over 400-year-old Mazu belief and customs, the exhibition also draws on the history of Cai’s hometown Quanzhou in Southern Fujian, and the southward transmission of A-Ma culture. Right next to the UNESCO World Heritage site “A-Ma Temple”, the exhibition venue – Navy Yard No.1 serves as an open and inclusive creative space, which invites public participation to give new connotation and functionality to Barra district.

Officiating guests of the exhibition’s opening ceremony included: Yin Rutao, Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Leong Wai Man, Director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR; Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office; Pansy Ho, Chairperson & Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited and Cai Guo-Qiang, renowned contemporary artist.

Pansy Ho, Chairperson & Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, said, “It is our great honor to collaborate with Cai again to introduce the new initiative of ‘technology + art’ to Barra district. We deploy technology as the medium and cultural tourism as the means to encourage the public to join our creation in sparking new insights and inspirations of the Mazu culture.”

Renowned contemporary artist Cai Guo-Qiang, said, “No longer communicating in traditional ways at traditional places, we try to interact with the younger generation along with future-oriented content and perspectives, which will connect the past and present, also the old and the young.”

cAI™️: Soul Scan is Cai Guo-Qiang’s important attempt to explore the development of art in the age of AI. Through audience interaction and participation, the exhibition aims to invite locals and tourists to join the artist in exploring the intersection of AI and spirituality, within a cultural vein that is uniquely rich in traditional folklore and historical context. Guided by unseen forces, participants will unlock and experience the possibilities of an alternate dimension.

After the opening ceremony, Cai Guo-Qiang conducted a sharing session for 50 participants including professors from local universities, university students and young artists, on topics such as Macau art’s future development, the age of AI, openness and inclusiveness in artistic creation, etc.

MGM has always been connecting world cultures through art, integrating art and technology in innovative ways to create diverse cultural experiences, catapulting Macau into a new era of cultural tourism. In 2019, MGM acquired two iconic gunpowder artworks of Cai Guo-Qiang for its Chairman’s Collection for permanent display in the public spaces of MGM COTAI. The Company hosted the Greater Bay Area premiere of the documentary Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang at MGM Theater, engaging in dialogue with 600 residents and youths in the prospect of art in Macau.

