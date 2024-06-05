MGM execs bless dragon boat team for upcoming race

Senior executives of MGM Resorts International blessed the casino operator’s dragon boat team yesterday ahead of the 2024 Macao International Dragon Boat Races. Led by president and chief operating officer Hubert Wang, executives performed rituals including offering incense and carving pork to extend wishes for a safe and successful competition.

Nearly all 95 members of MGM’s six-team dragon boat squad are local employees. They will compete in four categories at the June races. Wang remarked that MGM encourages sports participation for health and community engagement. The dragon boat races showcase Macau’s culture and vitality as a city of sports, while uniting different groups, he added. MGM’s dragon boaters have previously scored well, bringing pride to the company. Wang wished the team good luck in the upcoming competition.