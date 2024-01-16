MGM, Galaxy announce pay rise

Gaming operators MGM and Galaxy have announced a salary increment for all eligible team members, with effect from March and April, respectively.

The pay rise is deemed an appreciation for their “dedication and contribution in which 99% [of] team members will be rewarded,” according to MGM.

For MGM team members with a monthly salary of or less than MOP16,000, a standard salary adjustment of MOP600 will be awarded, while for team members earning above MOP16,000 per month, a 2.5% increment will be awarded, which represents a 2.5%-6.5% increment depending on the base salary.

Pansy Ho, chairperson and executive director of MGM China said, “MGM truly appreciates our wholehearted team who has been unceasingly upgrading our products and services with innovation, and the company is more than happy to share the fruition of our joint efforts as well as the economic recovery with our team members.”

Meanwhile, Galaxy said the pay raise will benefit approximately 98% of its team.

Team members with a monthly base salary and guaranteed tips (if applicable) of MOP16,000 or below will receive an increment of MOP600, while those earning above MOP16,000 will receive a 2.5% increase.

The announcement comes after gaming operators in the city said bonuses will be paid by the Chinese New Year, while Sands and Melco have also announced pay rises.

Last year, the Chief Executive called on gaming firms to increase workers’ salaries amid the gradual economic recovery. LV