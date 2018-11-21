MGM program highlights Chinese traditional culture

MGM has launched a program called “Explore the Beauty of Chinese Embroidery” which showcases Chinese traditional culture and a series of heritage crafts as shown in the highly acclaimed Chinese drama “Story of Yanxi Palace,” including Chinese traditional embroidery, Kunqu opera and Ronghua (crafted velvet flowers).

Locals and visitors can explore Chinese traditional culture through art tours, a costume exhibition and an art symposium from now till Dec. 31.

During the Qing dynasty, silk and carpets served as essential decorations in the Forbidden City in Beijing.

There are 300 known Chinese imperial carpets in public and private collections worldwide, 28 of which are currently on display at MGM Cotai.

The curated tour allows guests to appreciate their exquisite craftsmanship and learn about the historic symbolism behind such precious pieces, and also allows them to catch a glimpse of the lifestyle of ancient Chinese royals.

In addition, MGM is also specially launching Qianglong Emperor’s favorite imperial dim sums, pairing it with a selection of Chinese tea throughout the period of the event.

The intricate costumes and accessories in “Story of Yanxi Palace” will also be exhibited for the very first time in Macau, showing the delicacy of the Chinese traditional embroidery art to the public.

Couture pieces on show include costumes worn in the drama by Emperor Qianlong, Consort Ling, Empress Fucha Rongyin, Consort Xian, as well as a selection of Kunqu opera costumes.

With the objective of promoting the development of cultural and creative industries in the Greater Bay Area, the gaming operator hosted an art symposium focusing on intangible cultural heritage at MGM Theater. Professionals from various cultural disciplines shared their insights on how to integrate Chinese intangible cultural heritage into modern creations.

Share this: Tweet





