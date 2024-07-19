MGM Shenzhen opens, enhancing the city’s luxury hotel offerings

Shenzhen has added another luxurious gem to its portfolio of hotels with the opening of MGM Shenzhen. This new hotel, situated on the picturesque Xiaomeisha beachfront, is part of a grand initiative by the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Development Group (SDG) to create an international coastal resort.

The MGM Shenzhen, unveiled earlier this week, is designed by CCD Hong Kong and managed by Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality. The property features 321 modern ocean-view rooms, ranging from 50-square-meter Deluxe Ocean View Rooms to the luxurious 390-square-meter Presidential Suite – with each room offering stunning views of Xiaomeisha Bay.

For business gatherings and social events, MGM Shenzhen features a 1,056-square-meter ballroom, alongside their Baikal Lake and Poseidon venues, available for various events.

Zhou Feng, president of Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality, commented on the development, saying, “Under SDG’s guidance, Xiaomeisha is evolving into a top-tier destination for coastal leisure. We are proud to contribute significantly to this transformation […].”

The MGM brand is renowned for its entertainment offerings, and MGM Shenzhen upholds this legacy by presenting the renowned M Show from Las Vegas. Guests can expect magic, circus acts, fire dancing, and more. In addition, the hotel features the Leo Kids Club, providing comprehensive childcare services and a range of fun activities for families to enjoy. Nadia Shaw