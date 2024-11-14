MGM unveils new VR interactive game at Grand Prix Museum

As the excitement of the Grand Prix takes over the city, MGM and the Macao Grand Prix Museum have launched the “VR F3 Pit Stop Challenge” – a brand-new digital interactive game at the Museum.

The game allows players to simulate a tire change during a Formula 3 race, wearing VR goggles to experience the thrill and precision required of a pit crew member.

Players must complete two tire change challenges within two minutes, with the fastest time earning the highest ranking.

To encourage more people to experience the new interactive installation, MGM invited all its sponsored racers for the 71st Macau Grand Prix to attend the exhibit yesterday.

MGM-sponsored racers at the event included Christoper Haase from Phantom Global Racing, FHO Racing BMW Motorrad’s four top bikers for the 56th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, Peter Hickman, Michael Rutter, Davey Todd and Craig Neve, and independent biker Sam West.

Haase expressed his excitement to be competing in this year’s race event in partnership with the MGM hotel.

“It’s just a unique race event to be part of. Obviously it’s the first time for me to be with Phantom Global Racing in cooperation with the MGM hotel and I have to say, so far I’m really looking forward to the race,” Haase said.

The team has had a productive lead-up to the event, according to Haase.

“We already had very good preparation, and very good meetings before the events even started, so I’m quite confident.”

He is confident in the capabilities of the Audi R8 LMS GT3 car they will be competing with, noting “the Audi R8 LMS GT3 is a wonderful car to compete in, in such a high level of competition.”

The event included a signing ceremony between Davey Todd and Faye Ho, the founder of FHO Racing BMW Motorrad from Macau.

Todd will join the FHO Racing squad for the British Superbike Series in 2025, further raising the profile of the Macau Grand Prix Museum and Macau as a tourist destination.

The “VR F3 Pit Stop Challenge” will be available at the Macao Grand Prix Museum until Feb. 17, providing an exciting new way for people to engage with the thrilling world of the Macau Grand Prix. Victoria Chan