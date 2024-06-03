MGM Unveils the First “Macau Space Dream Project”

MGM is committed to fostering scientific education among Macau’s youth. Following the two-year cooperation agreement inked last year with the Association for Promotion of Science and Technology of Macau (MAPST), MGM rolls out the “MGM Youth Popular Science” series events this year. One of its flagship initiatives is the “Macau Space Dream Project” (Project) – co-launched with the Chinese Society of Astronautics (CSA), the Nation’s first-grade academic institution of aerospace. The Project, themed on aerospace technology, not only marks CSA’s maiden science education event in Macau, but also Macau’s first education series of space science designed exclusively for local youth through a three-pronged approach of “Learning, Practice & Research”. This project is also designed to strengthen local youth’s practical abilities in science and technology with the aim to cultivate future leaders in this field, and thus further contribute to Macau’s “1+4” development and inject young vitality into the Nation’s high-tech progress.

The Project is comprised of two programs, one is the “Macau Youth Creative Design Competition of Space Experiment” for Form 1 to 5 high school students, which is designed based on “2024 International Space Science and Scientific Payload Competition” (ISSSP 2024). Prior to the competition, young participants can receive precious and systematic training taught by national-level aerospace experts. After the training, each participating team has to submit a creative space experiment design to a panel of judges composed of CSA experts and professionals of Macau’s technology sectors for evaluation. Selected teams will have the opportunity to conduct research on the “International Moon Day” in Harbin this summer, while the champion will represent Macau to compete at the ISSSP 2024 held in Hong Kong this August.

Another program is “Call from Deep Space” Experiential Camp for Primary 5 to 6 students. This immersive one-day experiential camp enables participants to learn aeronautical theories and hands-on knowledge from an interactive “script game”. It includes workshops such as making and launching water rockets, as well as assembling satellite models, allowing students to learn and practice science through fun. Distinguished participants will be able to join an in-depth study tour of the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai this November.

Apart from the Project, MGM will continue to support other science-focused educational events hosted by MAPST, where the Company will share its expertise in science application within integrated resorts, providing participating students with a deeper knowledge of technology through real-life case studies to improve their overall scientific literacy. These initiatives are under the “MGM Youth Popular Science” series.

MGM

Avenida Dr. Sun Yat Sen, NAPE, Macau

E info@mgmchina.com.mo

W http://www.mgm.mo/