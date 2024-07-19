MGTO confident in hitting 33 million tourist arrivals in 2024

The territory is optimistic that it will surpass its target of 33 million visitors by the end of 2024. This confidence is bolstered by a strong summer travel season and a series of upcoming events and promotions.

According to Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the director of Macau’s Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Macau saw an improvement in average daily tourist arrivals in July as compared to June, indicating a positive momentum heading into the second half of the year. The MGTO director expressed confidence in exceeding the 33 million target, though she refrained from estimating figures as high as 35 or 40 million.

“We think that in the second half of the year, if we take advantage of the good summer vacation momentum and there are more activities held in Macau in the second half of the year, we estimate that it should be possible to exceed 33 million by the end of the year,” said Fernandes, who was speaking on the sidelines of the opening of the Sands Shopping Carnival.

Fernandes highlighted several initiatives planned for the remainder of 2024, including a large-scale online promotion targeting overseas markets through international media outlets such as CNN and the BBC. Macau will also host its annual fireworks competition and the Macao Light Festival, which is expected to run from early December to mid-February.

The official noted that shopping was the main reason for tourists visiting Macau in the first quarter of 2024, making up 48% of the total, with accommodation and dining following closely behind.

To further boost tourism, the government is exploring ways to collaborate with tourism companies and small-to-medium enterprises to offer special promotions in December, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of Macau’s return to China. Additionally, the MGTO will continue its efforts to promote Macau’s entry and exit policies in various mainland Chinese cities.

Regarding international markets, Fernandes acknowledged that the recovery of Portuguese-speaking countries has lagged behind the overall rebound in overseas visitors. However, Macau has been actively engaging with the Portuguese travel industry, including hosting their annual association meeting next year and participating in promotional events.

When asked about the possibility of reintroducing a tourism tax, the MGTO director reiterated that the previous government-led research concluded it was not recommended, as Macau aims to position itself as a world-class tourism and leisure hub. Instead, the focus is on improving supporting facilities and diversifying tourism elements across different districts to better distribute visitors.

Fernandes expressed confidence in exceeding the two million target for international visitor arrivals by the end of 2024.

“After a lot of work, everyone has seen that the recovery rate of our overseas tourists in the first half of this year is actually quite good,” she added. Victoria Chan