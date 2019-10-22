MGTO holds roadshow in Guangdong to promote events

The Macao Government Tourism office (MGTO) held a roadshow during the weekend in Foshan, Guangdong, to highlight the city’s tourism resources and events.

The “Experience Macao Your Own Style” roadshow showcased Suncity Group’s 66th Macau Grand Prix, 4th International Film Festival & Awards – Macau (IFFAM), Macau Light Festival 2019 and 2019 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon, among others.

According to a statement issued by the tourism bureau, the roadshow featured multiple interactive-themed zones for local and visiting spectators to explore the palette of travel experiences in the SAR.

Held in Wanda Plaza, local music group MFM and singer Rico Long shared with the audience the series of events and culinary highlights in Macau, followed by their performance of the song “United as One Family in the City of Lotus”. The song composed by a local music association in celebration of the SAR’s handover anniversary.

Meanwhile, Grand Prix simulators were available at the roadshow, alongside a motorsport car display, the “Macau Lighting Bicycle” and a miniature red carpet for photo opportunities. The roadshow also featured a gastronomic zone where Macau’s signature snacks were distributed to the public during interactive activities.

A range of singing and dancing performances were also staged during the roadshow, as well as games and lucky draws.

Local travel agencies joined the roadshow to promote sales of their travel packages to Macau.

MGTO has held a series of roadshows this year to present the activities available in the city.

Aside from roadshows, it also brought its promotional campaign “Experience Macao Food Truck in Los Angeles,” which won the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Grand Award in Marketing. The campaign, which was rolled out last year, offered residents and travelers in Los Angeles a taste of Macau’s delicacies, including pork chop buns and Portuguese egg tarts. LV