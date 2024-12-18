Macau: A magnetic GBA hub with multiple charms

Analysis

Fan, a resident of Guangzhou, had a clear goal for her recent trip to Macau: to enjoy a front-row seat at a performance by U.S. musical icon Herbie Hancock. For showgoers like Fan, Macau—just a two-hour drive south of Guangzhou—has emerged as a vibrant destination where star-chasing dreams come true. With an expanding array of high-quality performances and easier access to tickets compared to mainland metropolises, the city is rapidly growing in cultural appeal. As a major trade port under Portuguese occupation for centuries, Macau returned to the motherland, China, on December 20, 1999, when the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) was established.

Over the past 25 years, Macau has transformed into a multifaceted hub within the Greater Bay Area (GBA), evolving beyond its moniker as the “Las Vegas of the East.” It now seeks to establish itself as a global center for tourism and leisure while aligning its development with the GBA project to diversify into industries such as culture, higher education, and sports. The city’s ability to leverage its cultural heritage and unique blend of East-meets-West identity positions it as a key contributor to regional integration under the GBA framework.

CITY OF PERFORMING ARTS

Years ago, Macau’s cultural landscape was vastly different. Few people considered traveling there for live concerts. Wu Zhiliang, president of the Board of Directors of the Macao Foundation and a resident of the city for nearly 40 years, recalled a time when even free performances failed to draw local audiences. Since its return to the motherland, however, Macau has developed into a destination capable of attracting world-class artists such as Spanish tenor Placido Domingo and Herbie Hancock.

This transformation has been fueled by the SAR’s growing prosperity under the “one country, two systems” policy—a unique arrangement that allows it to maintain its capitalist system and way of life within socialist China. By 2023, Macau’s per capita GDP had more than quadrupled compared to 1999, reaching nearly $70,000. Modern venues like the Macau Cultural Center have played a pivotal role in hosting performances, while the SAR has also leveraged its rich cultural heritage.

In October 2024, Chinese-American pipa virtuoso Wu Man performed at the Dom Pedro V Theater, the first Western-style theater built in China in 1860. Wu described the venue as the perfect backdrop for the traditional Chinese instrument. “The atmosphere was excellent, and I could feel the audience’s enthusiasm,” she said.

The city’s growing reputation as a cultural hub is underscored by its hosting of star-studded events like the iQIYI Scream Night at the Galaxy Arena in December 2024. According to iQIYI, the event attracted hundreds of industry stars, thousands of spectators, and millions of online viewers. Macau’s embrace of cultural performances aligns with the GBA’s vision of building a world-class cluster for arts and entertainment.

UNIQUE POSITION WITHIN THE GBA

Macau’s inclusion in the GBA—a Chinese initiative to integrate nine mainland cities in Guangdong province with Macau and Hong Kong—has amplified its role as a cultural and tourism magnet. The GBA project aims to create a global economic hub, blending innovation, technology, trade, and cultural development across its 11 cities. While Hong Kong positions itself as a financial center and Shenzhen as a tech-driven powerhouse, Macau’s unique strengths lie in its tourism, cultural heritage, and international charm.

Macau’s government is actively aligning its policies with the GBA blueprint by promoting its entertainment and cultural offerings to attract mainland visitors. Integrated tourism infrastructure like the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge has brought cities closer than ever before. This ease of connectivity has turned Macau into a preferred weekend and holiday destination for mainland residents. At the same time, joint initiatives such as the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin demonstrate how Macau is integrating with its mainland neighbors to bolster regional growth.

Kun Wangtou, an emerging Generation Z artist, highlights how Hengqin is becoming a seamless extension of Macau’s artistic ecosystem. “Hengqin is now as much a part of my art journey as Macau itself,” Kun said.

APPEAL OF HIGHER LEARNING

Macau’s higher education institutions further solidify its role within the GBA. With ten universities for a population of about 690,000, the SAR punches above its weight as an academic hub. Institutions like the University of Macau (UM) and the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) attract students from across the GBA, mainland China, and abroad.

Yanick De Almeida, a freshman at UM from Angola, praised Macau’s calm and secure atmosphere. “I initially thought Macau would be like the Chinese mainland, but I quickly realized how international and diverse it is,” he said. Exchange student Sofia Costa from Portugal echoed Almeida’s sentiments, describing her studies in supramolecular chemistry and traditional Chinese medicine as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Data from UM highlights a 360 percent increase in international student enrollment over the past decade, reflecting Macau’s global appeal. Institutions here benefit from Macau’s multicultural environment and proximity to GBA cities, enabling collaboration and student exchanges across the region. This aligns with the GBA’s focus on fostering educational excellence and talent mobility. MUST, for instance, enrolls 23,000 students—94 percent of whom come from outside Macau—making it a prime example of cross-regional educational integration.

CULTURAL HARMONY AND IDENTITY

Macau’s cultural richness distinguishes it within the GBA. A unique blend of Chinese and Portuguese influences has given rise to architecture, art, and culinary traditions that are unlike anywhere else in the region. The historic center, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, symbolizes the city’s long history as a bridge between East and West.

“Macau’s culture reflects harmony in diversity,” Wu Zhiliang explained. This fusion is also evident in Macanese cuisine, one of the world’s first fusion foods, combining Chinese, Portuguese, and Southeast Asian flavors. Dishes like African chicken and Minchi showcase centuries of culinary exchange, attracting food lovers globally. In 2017, Macau was named a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, solidifying its reputation as a global food destination.

Within the GBA, Macau serves as a cultural bridge that not only welcomes visitors but introduces mainland residents to international experiences. Events like the Culture City of East Asia designation in 2024 emphasize the SAR’s role in promoting cultural collaboration between China, Japan, and South Korea.

TOURISM AS A CONNECTOR

Tourism remains Macau’s bedrock, aligning with the GBA’s goals of creating a regional tourism cluster. Improved infrastructure, such as the Guangzhou-Zhuhai Intercity Railway and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, facilitates greater accessibility. By December 2024, Macau had welcomed over 32 million tourists, marking a 26 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Jose Chan Rodrigues, a cultural ambassador of Portuguese ancestry, emphasized Macau’s global allure. “Macau offers everything: history, food, art, and entertainment, all in a small, accessible package,” he said.

The GBA strategy encourages cities to complement one another rather than compete. While mainland cities like Shenzhen and Guangzhou focus on industry and technology, Macau’s tourism industry fills an essential niche by attracting high-value visitors who contribute to the broader regional economy.

As cities across the Greater Bay Area continue to integrate and collaborate, Macau stands out as a magnet that attracts global talent, tourists, and investment. It is not merely the “Las Vegas of the East” but a multifaceted city where East and West harmoniously converge, showcasing how cultural richness and economic opportunity can flourish side by side. MDT/Xinhua