MGTO invites local performers for CNY parade

The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is inviting local performance groups to register for the 2025 Chinese New Year (CNY) parade. Scheduled to take place from Jan. 31 to Feb. 16, the event will feature a float parade and cultural performances, celebrating the year of the snake, which symbolizes prosperity. Performance groups are encouraged to submit proposals based on seven themes, including “Chinese New Year” and “Macau Courtesy Campaign.” Applications are open until Oct. 7 at MGTO’s office. Selected groups will receive subsidies based on their proposals and performance experience. For further details, interested parties can visit MGTO’s website.

