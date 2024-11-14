MGTO monitoring weather and hotel occupancy for Grand Prix

With the anticipated Macau Grand Prix starting today, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is closely monitoring the weather to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for visitors.

According to Cheng Wai Tong, the MGTO’s deputy director, the Grand Prix is always a major draw for tourists, and the office is closely watching the weather to keep tourists informed of any changes.

Local weather bureau has hoisted Typhoon Signal No. 3 last night at 7 p.m.

“If the weather changes further, we will inform tourists on all channels and platforms in a timely manner. If we can get weather information as early as possible, we will publish it so that tourists can be informed of weather conditions early and arrange their itineraries,” Cheng said.

The hotel occupancy rate for the event is expected to be more than 90%, which Cheng considers to be “ideal.”

While the event traditionally attracts many mainland spectators, the MGTO is also working to attract more tourists from Hong Kong and overseas.

“As for racing, it used to be in Hong Kong or abroad, but in recent years, it has gradually increased in the mainland,” said Cheng.

“So, we won’t be too excited on either side and will continue to promote it.”

The Sports Bureau (ID) has already announced that all racing event tickets are sold out.

The MGTO has been working closely with the tourism industry, hotels, travel agencies, the ID, and the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee to launch more packages and racing-related products.

Cheng said the office will continue to monitor the situation and make any necessary improvements for future events. VC