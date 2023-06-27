MGTO pleased with holiday tourism

The head of the local tourism board has expressed satisfaction with the nearly 300,000 tourists visiting Macau during the Tuen Ng Festival holiday.

Over 200,000 tourists visited Macau in two of the past three days, which were public holidays in mainland China, said the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) Director, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, on the sidelines of a tourism event.

She hoped to take the opportunities presented by different festivals or holidays to attract more tourists.

The official pledged the mainland market would not be the MGTO’s sole target. Besides tourists from Hong Kong, the MGTO will also work harder to attract tourists from other markets.

Plans exist to promote Macau in Korea, Singapore and Malaysia in July, Senna Fernandes revealed.

She added said Singaporean and Malaysian travel agencies have suggested the bureau organize smaller community level events. The bureau is also contemplating inviting Indonesian delegations.

Transport subsidies for tourists will be adjusted to focus more on those from foreign source markets, the director added.

Meanwhile, in China, the country logged 3.96 million entry and exit trips during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday that ended Saturday, an increase of 2.3 times compared with the same period of the previous year, data from the National Immigration Administration (NIA) showed Sunday.

The number was 64.6% of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in 2019, according to the NIA.

Among the visits, about 2.05 million were inbound arrivals and nearly 1.92 million were outbound departures.

The data also showed that 1.97 million entry and exit trips were made by Chinese mainland residents, 1.67 million by residents from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and 323,000 by foreign nationals.