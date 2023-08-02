MGTO tightens links with Indonesia, Malaysia

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has increased efforts to attract tourists from Indonesia and Malaysia, the bureau said yesterday in a statement.

In the first six months of this year, Indonesian tourists were ranked fifth on Macau’s overall source market table and second on the non-Greater China table.

According to the statement, the bureau has invited Indonesian tourism industry representatives to visit Macau. Nineteen people from the industry visited Macau between July 25 and 29. The bureau has taken them to the Macau Grand Prix Museum, a sightseeing tour bus ride, familiarization tours in hotels and resorts, as well as food tasting. The Indonesian tourism industry was allowed to obtain first-hand experience of the city’s Tourism+ elements, the bureau emphasized.

A matching session of 60 people was held between the Indonesian and the Macau tourism industries.

At the end of this month, the MGTO will lead a delegation to Indonesia’s Jakarta to participate in the ASTINDO Travel Fair. There, the bureau will promote Macau and expects to see over 28,000 consumer-participants. It added that the fair will be a good opportunity for business matching as there will be several tourism destinations and tourism stakeholders participating.

The bureau has also promoted Macau to Malaysian consumers and tourists, with participation in the MITM Travel Fair held in the country between July 28 and 30.

At the fair, the bureau featured a variety of tourism products, including but not limited to Greater Bay Area regional tours. There was also a promotional session reserved for Macau.