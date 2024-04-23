MGTO to hold roadshow in Singapore as visitors increase

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will hold its second overseas promotional event in Singapore, which includes a four-day roadshow and a presentation and networking seminar from April 25. To be held at Suntec City Atrium, the bureau will lead a delegation of Macau’s travel trade to Singapore and organize the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart” on the first day of the roadshow.

At present, Singapore ranks as the eighth largest international visitor market for Macau. In the first quarter of 2024, there were 25,623 visitor arrivals from Singapore to the city.

The average daily volume of Singaporean visitors recovered to 82.6% of the level in the first quarter of 2019 and increased by 263.1% compared with the first quarter of 2023. Two airlines (Air Macau and Scoot) currently operate regular direct air services between Macau and Singapore with two flights daily.

Last week, the government announced that in a bid to make more effective use of the e-Channels and to enhance the clearance experience of foreign visitors, with effect from April 19, the Public Security Force is again extending the categories of eligible groups by allowing foreign visitors holding Portuguese and Singaporean passports, aged 11 or above, to use the conventional two-gate e-Channels at the various Macau checkpoints upon registration.

Applicants are required to complete the registration formalities in person at the registration locations with their valid passports. LV