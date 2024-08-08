MGTO to review hotel swimming pool guidelines following drowning incident

Macau’s tourism authorities will reassess hotel swimming pool regulations after a tragic drowning incident involving a young boy in Coloane. Cheng Wai Tong, acting director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), confirmed that the existing guidelines were developed in collaboration with the Health Bureau (SSM), Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), and Sports Bureau (ID). These guidelines encompass facility standards and management practices but do not impose mandatory requirements.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of an event, Cheng noted that the presence of lifeguards at hotel swimming pools is not mandatory.

Nevertheless, hotels are required to clearly communicate whether a lifeguard is on duty and to outline the regulations pertaining to the use of the facilities by minors.

The recent incident, where a non-resident boy was found submerged in a hotel pool, raised concerns about compliance with these guidelines.

At the time of the drowning, the pool was marked as having no lifeguards, and children under 16 were required to be supervised by adults, indicating no violations occurred.

The Judiciary Police (PJ) are investigating the drowning, which was reported shortly after 2:20 p.m. on Sunday. Despite immediate rescue efforts, the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, with preliminary findings indicating no foul play. The case remains under investigation by the special unit of PJ. Nadia Shaw