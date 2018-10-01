Michelin Guide Street Food Festival ends tomorrow

The second annual Michelin Guide Street Food Festival Macau, featuring Michelin-acclaimed food stalls and eateries, will be serving famed signature creations on site at Studio City until tomorrow.

Dishes from eight Michelin-awarded restaurants and eateries, including Singapore’s famed hawker stalls, popular Taiwanese street food, Thai cuisine and Macau’s own classic Cantonese favorites, will be available throughout the event.

The event also hosts celebrated chefs, including Bib Gourmand.

The Michelin Guide Street Food Festival Macau 2018 is organized by Michelin and Robert Parker Wine Advocate, with support from Official Title Partner Melco Resorts and Entertainment.

Dishes are priced between MOP40 and MOP60, and are redeemable via cash coupons.

The festival will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m..

The Michelin Guide selects the best restaurants and hotels in the 30 countries it covers. Providing a showcase of gourmet dining around the world, it highlights the culinary dynamism of a country, as well as new trends and emerging young chefs.

Share this: Tweet





