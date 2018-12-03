Migrant workers ‘disappointed’ with exclusion in Sulu’s proposal

A number of migrant groups were disappointed with lawmaker Sulu Sou’s new minimum wage proposal.

The bill does not address some of the most vulnerable groups among Macau’s working population – domestic workers and workers with disabilities – citing a lack of consensus on this matter.

The migrant groups described the move as “unfair,” noting that they are upset with his decision, recalling that Sou had previously showed support to migrant workers – particularly domestic workers.

Chairperson of the Green Philippines Migrant Workers Union, Nedie Taberdo, explained, “When Sou won as a legislator, he mentioned his support to the domestic workers so we were expecting that he was with us on this fight for migrant workers’ rights.”

“So when he created this proposal that did not include domestic workers and the disabled, we were very disappointed. It’s upsetting and disappointing because we expected that he will also fight for our rights,” Taberdo added.

Several migrant groups in the city have been fighting for protection rights, along with an established minimum wage law for domestic workers.

Yet for them, the region has no progress towards this matter, recalling that even the housing allowance, which currently stands at MOP500, has not changed for over a decade.

Although the decision not to include domestic workers on the bill was based on public consultation, Taberdo argued that those who participated from the public are likely to be employers only, noting that they are not permitted to participate in such consultations.

“Maybe the consultation should be from people from all walks of life, even migrant workers, who are also a part of the growing society,” Taberdo said.

Meanwhile, president of the Progressive Labour Union of Domestic Workers, Jasmine Santos, echoed the same sentiments, stressing that they are still looking for ways to be heard by the government in a bid to establish a minimum wage law for the vulnerable groups.

“We were expecting that Sou would include the domestic workers in the proposed bill. When we weren’t included, along with the disabled, we were dismayed but we will keep on looking for ways to speak with the government,” said Santos.

Both Taberdo and Santos, along with other groups and individuals, are working on ways to create dialogues with the Labour Affairs Bureau, which they are hoping to occur in January.

“Just so they can hear our side and we’re really hoping that something would come out of this,” said Santos.

“I know they’ve been hearing our complaints because they themselves have their helpers, so we just need to continually call on them and remind them of the actions that should be taken,” she added.

The groups are calling for changes to their standard contracts, minimum wage law and the removal of the six month ban when workers are fired.

