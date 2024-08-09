Minimum domestic workers’ salary increased to MOP3,200

The government has raised the minimum salary for domestic workers from MOP3,000 to MOP3,200 per month.

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) announced the change during a meeting of the Central Zone Community Services Advisory Council, stating that the adjustment “aims to provide better guarantees for non-resident domestic workers and to bring the salary value closer to the average remuneration in the maid labour market,” as cited in a TDM report.

Data from the Statistics and Census Service shows that the current average salary for domestic workers in Macau is MOP5,000 per month. The previous salary threshold of MOP3,000 was considered too low to adequately protect the rights and wellbeing of migrant domestic helpers.

The authorities have already informed employers who have hired domestic workers that their automatic renewal permits may be cancelled if they fail to comply with the new salary approval standard.

Authorities note that this measure is intended to ensure employers provide domestic workers with fair compensation in line with industry norms.

“We welcome the implementation of this regulation, and with this progress, it may be possible to increase the protection of migrant workers in the household sector as well, such as working hours, rest hours and health insurance/work accidents too,” Yosa Wariyanti, president of the Indonesian Migrant Worker Union, told the Times.

Despite the government’s increase, domestic workers in the city express their dissatisfaction. For many, the raise offers “little to no benefit” in light of the inflation that has persisted since the onset of the pandemic.

“What we truly desire is an increase in our housing allowance. The current MOP500 is inadequate. Rent exceeds MOP2,500, necessitating shared accommodations with three others just to save money,” a domestic worker, who refused to be identified told the Times.

Another worker voiced her concerns, saying, “While prices have surged, our wages have remained stagnant. We are fortunate to have employers who generously provide meals, but what about those who do not receive such support? Also, who can survive in Macau with just MOP3,200?”

The minimum salary requirement in Macau is far lower than how much Hong Kong offers.

The Hong Kong government has declared that, effective from Sep. 30, 2023, the minimum salary for domestic helpers under all employment contracts will be set at HKD4,870 per month.

The majority of domestic workers in Hong Kong reside with their employers, which eliminates housing costs.

Back in 2019, several groups of migrant workers gathered at DSAL, calling for a review of policies on domestic workers including of an outdated housing allowance and requesting a review of the minimum wage.

That was the first time that Filipino and Indonesian migrant groups organized a meeting with an official government department, which took the group about four months to organize.

Although the preparations took place over some 12 months, the groups expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the meeting, noting that officials responded to the migrants’ concerns by quoting current laws on imported labor.