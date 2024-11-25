Mong Son residents set to move in this week

Starting this Wednesday, the Housing Bureau (IH) will facilitate the signing of rental contracts and distribution of keys to eligible households at the newly completed Mong Há Social Housing – Mong Son Building.

The building, situated on Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, features three blocks ranging from 24 to 35 stories high, encompassing a total of 1,590 social housing units—885 T1 units and 705 T2 units.

The building includes essential social amenities and commercial spaces on its podium levels, which will be operational in phases.

The second and third floors of the building feature recreational and sports facilities.

Additionally, a bus terminal is located on the ground floor while three basement levels provide ample public parking for cars and motorcycles.

During a visit to the housing units on Friday, the expresses strong confidence in the stability of public housing within the region.

“We anticipate that the T1 units will be occupied quickly, with only a few T2 units available, as we have limited households with more than two or three members.”

The completion of the Mong Son Building is part of a broader initiative that includes two other social housing projects—Mong Há Social Housing – Mong Tak Building and Toi San Social Housing – Toi Fai Building—bringing the total number of social housing units to 2,868. Furthermore, four additional developments currently under construction in Zone A are expected to provide 4,088 more units.

Since launching permanent applications for social housing, IH has assessed 5,723 households as of November 20, 2024.

Of these, 3,209 have been allocated housing while 1,764 remain on the waiting list. A total of 379 families were disqualified for not meeting requirements, and 371 withdrew their applications voluntarily. Staff Reporter