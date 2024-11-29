More ‘Eyes in the Sky’ until 2027

The sixth phase of the “Macau Public Spaces Video Surveillance System,” also known as “Eyes in the Sky,” is progressing, with plans to add another 680 cameras across various areas. The locations for these new installations have been preliminarily selected, according to the Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, during a press conference on crime in Macau for the first nine months of the year.

The Commissioner General of the Unitary Police Service, Leong Man Cheong, who elaborated on the matter when asked by the media, stated that the new 680 cameras will be installed in various locations across the Peninsula and Islands, but they will not yet include an expansion to Zone A of the new landfills. He explained that the locations have been chosen, and the authorities are now working on the implementation plan, which will proceed once approved by the Personal Data Protection Bureau.

Leong further noted that the sixth phase is expected to be completed by 2027, with all 680 cameras in operation by that time. Regarding Zone A, Secretary Wong said the installation of cameras in this area will follow the development and infrastructure plans for that zone.

Wong also highlighted that, in the first nine months of this year, the system has aided in the investigation of 7,267 crimes, including serious violent crimes such as homicide, robbery and arson.

To date, in the first five phases of the project, the authorities have installed 1,701 surveillance cameras since 2016. According to Leong, these cameras have contributed to the resolution of over 28,000 criminal cases. RM