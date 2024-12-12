More than functionality, experts advocate for leadership and social value

Industry experts have emphasized that while many products serve their intended purposes effectively, great design goes beyond mere functionality.

Robert Brunner, founder of Ammunition and lead designer for Beats by Dre has offered insights about what distinguishes great design from merely good design.

He was speaking with Clay Chandler, executive editor for Asia at Fortune, before an audience of industry professionals and aspiring designers at last week’s Fortune Brainstorm Design conference 2024.

Brunner began by reflecting on the origins of Beats by Dre, a brand that revolutionized the audio industry by targeting a younger audience.

“We were really able to collectively come up with this idea for a product that was the first high-performance audio brand for a younger audience,” he said.

This initiative arose from Jimmy Iovine’s observation that there was a lack of quality audio products resonating with young music listeners.

Dr. Dre famously stated during their initial meetings, “People aren’t hearing my music,” highlighting the need for headphones that accurately represented his sound.

The design philosophy behind Beats headphones emphasizes functionality, comfort, and aesthetic appeal.

“If you’re going to put something on your head, it really should be speaking a language that you identify with and feel good about,” Brunner said. This focus on cultural relevance and engineering alongside aesthetics helped propel Beats to success after an initially slow launch.

Brunner elaborated on what differentiates good design from great design.

He said that while many products can be deemed “good” for performing their intended functions, great design transcends this by being inspiring, empowering, and transformative.

He said great design often challenges norms and creates social value beyond mere monetary gain.

“’Great’ is actually an entire thing that goes to another level when you start to think about great design,” he said.

Leadership emerged as a critical theme in achieving great design.

Brunner said successful projects often hinge on a small number of individuals who possess a clear vision and unwavering commitment.

“When you work with a leader who wants to make something great, the purpose is not something that’s up for debate,” he said.

He shared his experience working with Jack Dorsey at Square, where the mission was clear: “We are going to democratize credit card payments.” They had a non-negotiable purpose.

Brunner also highlighted craftsmanship and attention to detail as essential components in maintaining the integrity of a product’s original concept during development.

“There is a sort of level of commitment and tenacity that it requires,” he said.

In discussing the distinction between good and great design, Brunner said good design is not just about functionality but also about aesthetics and market competitiveness.

He concluded by stressing the importance of purpose in design.

“There is always purpose to it. Many times, the purpose has to sit above financials.”

This perspective underscores the vital role of leadership and commitment in achieving exceptional design outcomes.

Brunner also addressed a common issue among designers known as the “maturity complex.”

This complex often arises from early career experiences where designers feel subordinate to engineering or marketing departments due to a lack of business education.

“I learned this lesson largely at Apple,” he recalled. “I would sit in executive meetings and think, ‘That’s not good work,’ but it’s not my place to say.”

This realization empowered him to engage in discussions about making products great rather than relegating himself to a purely creative role.

The importance of communication skills for designers was another key topic in their discussion.

Brunner said designers should engage in public speaking or even comedy classes to enhance their ability to articulate ideas clearly and persuasively.

“Almost as important as your creative ability is your ability to communicate,” he said.

He said successful product development is not an isolated effort but requires collaboration across various teams.

Nadia Shaw