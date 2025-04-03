MPay users now able to access Guangzhou transport services

MPay users can now use their accounts for travel on the Guangzhou Metro, buses, ferries, and various other public transport routes in Guangzhou, as well as the Foshan Metro.

The initiative comes into effect following a partnership between Guangzhou Metro, Ant Group, and Macau Pass, aiming to “make commuting within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area’s (GBA) ‘Smart Living Circle’ more convenient than ever.”

According to an announcement made by Macau Pass yesterday, for the first time, each user must activate the service via the app’s “Cross-Border Zone” and select “Guangzhou Metro” to generate a ride QR code.

It highlights that payments for travel will be settled in patacas. Additionally, users who travel for more than RMB80 in a single month will receive a 20% discount, while those traveling over RMB200 will benefit from a 50% discount.

The payment process is powered by Alipay+, Ant International’s cross-border mobile payment and digitalization solution.

The statement includes remarks from Guangzhou Metro Group, which emphasized their goal to unify transit systems with a nationwide QR code for urban rail, committing to advancing a seamless “One Ticket, One Network” strategy across the Greater Bay Area. Guangzhou is the first city in mainland China to support cross-border e-purse interoperability among Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Earlier this year, Macau Pass announced that “MacauPass-ChinaT-Union” mCard holders can now swipe their cards directly at MTR stations in Hong Kong using the “Transport Link” service. Staff Reporter