MPU graduates confident in their future prospects

Several Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) graduates were confident about their futures as they attended yesterday’s ceremony.

Ana Chui, a bachelor’s degree graduate in Chinese-Portuguese Translation, said this is her second bachelor’s degree. She has been a part-time student at the MPU for the past four years and works in the government, she said.

She picked the discipline to better equip herself with knowledge about Portuguese culture, she said.

When asked if she would work at the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, in light of her expertise in Portuguese that is needed for the development of the zone, she said that it would depend on the actual placement.

“I believe each person will equip themselves for various opportunities,” she said.

Discussing her future, she believes her prospects will be advantageous, “considering Macau a platform for Chinese-Lusophone interactions,” she said.

She added that the government had invested a lot in promoting the platform, “for example, in building our faculty as well as offering chances for students to take part [in the interactions].”

She said the government had also invested a lot in education and she believed her fellow graduates would be able to use their knowledge and skills for society.

“Our future will be bright,” she said.

Another graduate, Chan Ka Kei, graduate of a bachelor’s degree in the computing program, had her job secured even before yesterday’s ceremony.

The local graduate said she had received several job offers before graduation and managed to secure the most preferred one. She appeared reluctant to disclose the remuneration plan at first, but later admitted that it was above MOP15,000 per month.

She also admitted the offer was issued by a casino operator.

She decided to start her career in Macau first, although she has seen some recruitment opportunities from the government in mainland China.

Chan was the student representative for the speech at the ceremony.

Yesterday, the MPU saw about 800 students graduate in all levels of study, from bachelor to doctorate degrees.

At the ceremony, representing the Chief Executive cum chancellor of the university, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong encouraged graduating students to be patriotic.

She also encouraged them to contribute to both the country and the city, particularly the continuation of ‘One country, two systems.’

Meanwhile, university Rector Im Sio Kei, thanked the country and the city for their support to the university, so that it “has cultivated a large number of outstanding talents who love the country and Macau.”