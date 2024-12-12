MPU inaugurates new academic building

The Macau Polytechnic University (MPU) officially inaugurated its new academic building Tuesday, with the new facility expected to enhance its research and teaching capacity as well as provide a better environment in the fields of high-end technology, health, science, and language translation.

Located on the Macau campus, the newly unveiled academic building features 13 stories and is equipped with a wide range of facilities including an auditorium, multi-purpose function rooms, laboratories, research center, and a library.

According to MPU, the total budget for the new academic building is an estimated MOP620 million and is expected to accommodate an additional 1,000 students when the facilities are put into use.

An open day is also scheduled for Jan. 4 for the public to explore the facilities.

MPU rector Marcus Im’s speech noted the building marks a new stage in the university’s development.

“The MPU is committed to nurturing talents who love the country and Macau, and has strived to improve its scientific research level, thus contributing to the socio-economic development of the country and Macau.”

The university pledged to promote cooperation with local research institutes to enhance the level and achievements of science and innovation in Macau, and further promote the development of higher education in the region.

Staff Reporter