MTel expands network, seeks digital partnerships

As MTel Telecom works to achieve full residential coverage, the company’s director Xu Zhancong acknowledged some challenges in older buildings. Due to issues like a lack of management committee or consensus, the network has had to enter houses in parts of the old city, which Xu described as a “disaster.” He hopes the government will look to neighboring regions for regulatory solutions that will allow telecom providers to install additional equipment in buildings. Separately, MTel has also signed cooperation agreements with two mainland digital companies. The firms plan to collaborate on innovation in telecommunications, cloud computing, big data, and AI.

