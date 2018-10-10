Museum of Art exhibition showcases historic landscapes

The Museum of Art (MAM) is hosting the exhibition “Landscape of Change – Macau Watercolour Paintings from the MAM Collection,” showcasing 70 watercolour paintings of local landscapes from 19th and 20th centuries.

In the 19th century, European artists George Chinnery and Auguste Borget depicted the coastal scenery of Macau through watercolour sketching or panoramic composition, the Cultural Affairs Bureau informed in a statement.

In the mid-20th century, Russian architect George Vitalievich Smirnoff depicted buildings and streetscapes in a realistic way, showing Macau’s “most precious and tranquil” scenes, while Luís Demeé, a student of Smirnoff ‘s, depicted fishermen’s lives on the glittering sea.

Meanwhile, during the middle and late 20th century, a group of local painters using watercolour as their medium of choice emerged. They depicted society and people’s livelihoods from a realistic perspective, but also tried to capture city scenes. These artists included Kam Cheong Ling, Tam Chi Sang, Lai Ieng and Kwok Se, among others.

Through the perspectives and paintings of over 20 Chinese and foreign artists, the exhibition is divided into four themes: “The Coastline,” “Peaceful Time,” “Fishing Sceneries” and “Modern Glitz,” taking the audience on a journey through time by revisiting Macau’s historical landscapes.

The exhibition, which runs until Febuary 10, shows the changes in the city’s urban landscapes over 100 years.

Additionally, the “Abstract Paintings from the MAM Collection” exhibition is currently being displayed at MAM and presents the artistic characteristics of Sino-Western cultural integration in Macau.

