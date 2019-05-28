MUST, Zhuhai government to partner on technology development

The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) signed a cooperation agreement with the Zhuhai municipal government to jointly promote the development of science and technology innovation in the Greater Bay Area.

An agreement signing ceremony was held yesterday at MUST in the presence of Ma Xingurui, Governor of Guangdong, Alexis Tam, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of Macau, and Guo Yonghang, Zhuhai Municipal Party Secretary, among other principal officials from Guangdong and Macau.

Under this agreement, the university will cooperate with the Zhuhai government with respect to research in 10 areas, including the internet, aerospace, and Chinese medicine.

To initiate the cooperation, MUST will open three branches of two of its faculties in Hengqin: the Zhuhai Academy of MUST in Hengqin new district; the Hengqin branch of State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicines; and the Hengqin branch of State Key Laboratory of Lunar and Planetary Research.

“It is not just a plan for one or two years. We hope that, in the upcoming ten years, we can have a big cooperation project,” said Liu Liang, President of MUST.

Liang added that the governor of Guangdong had expressed his hope that MUST could participate more closely in aerospace research.

Under the articles of the agreement, Zhuhai and MUST will jointly build an innovative technology entity by “taking advantage of the geographical advantages of Zhuhai and of the resources of Macau’s talented people to fully deepen the cooperation between Zhuhai and Macau.”

The two parties will study the history and cultural ties between Zhuhai and Macau, hold a series of academic activities, and explore their respective cultural resources.

The university will also join hands with the Zhuhai government to carry out cooperation in the medical field, support medical research in both places, and to expand the health industry in the Greater Bay Area.

Moreover, a shared educational community is expected to be established based on this agreement. This community will focus on training talented people with innovative and entrepreneurial creativity in both places, with the purpose of better serving the Greater Bay project.

In addition, the MUST president revealed that the university’s medicine academy has been receiving positive feedback in terms of applicants, and that the quality of applicants is also high.

“We hope that Macau can have a medicine academy with great global influence and great quality, and that it can serve [local] residents,” said Liu. “Working with Zhuhai will certainly provide a good platform,” Liu added.