“National Gold Medalists Visit to Macau – Vitality Walk 2024” Presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group Successfully Concluded

To celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macau SAR Government, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) held and supported a series of celebratory activities. One highlight was the recently concluded “National Gold Medalists Visit to Macau – Vitality Walk 2024” Presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group. Organized by the Sports and Olympic Committee of Macau, China, co-organized by Associação de Amizade de Membros da Conferência Consultiva Política do Povo Chinês na Instância de Província de Macau, and title sponsored by GEG, the event brought together 13 national gold medalists for an extravaganza in Macau. During their visit, the gold medalists not only supported the “41st Walk for a Million” charity event, but also participated in various community activites that united Macau’s different community groups through sports and celebrated the year of “Double Celebrations”.

GEG hosted a welcome reception and presented bouquets to the national gold medalists at the Galaxy Hotel of Galaxy Macau.

GEG curated an array of activities to promote sports engagement within the community

As the title sponsor of this year’s visit, GEG specially curated an exhilarating “Go for Gold” treasure hunt game hosted at several iconic locations across Galaxy Macau, including the Grand Resort Deck, Banyan Tree Macau, Terrazza Italian Restaurant, and the “Love Between Fairy and Devil” VR Experience Center. There, 300 members from various associations and community groups were invited to team up with the national gold medalists for an interactive treasure hunt game that included questions about national conditions and Macau in the final round, to celebrate the year of “Double Celebrations”. Moreover, GEG invited the national gold medalists for an exploration of the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, which was revitalized through GEG’s partnership with the Macau SAR Government. This initiative allowed the national gold medalists to experience the unique historic charm of Macau while learning about its shipbuilding history and enjoying the area’s cultural and creative bazaar setup. By connecting Macau’s different communities throughout the national gold medalists’ visit, GEG hopes to share the joy of the “Double Celebrations”, promote the integrated development of sports and tourism, facilitate local community exchanges through sports, and advocate the importance of sports for all.