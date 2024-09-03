The National Olympic Athletes’ Delegation recently completed a three-day visit to Macau. Luis Gomes, acting director of the Sports Bureau, noted the visit underscores the country’s support for Macau and provides an opportunity for citizens to connect with Olympic athletes. During their stay, the delegation participated in various activities, including welcome ceremonies and community visits, allowing them to engage with locals and learn about Macau’s history and culture.
National Olympic Athletes’ Delegation ends Macau visit
